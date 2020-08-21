MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people, including a mother, have been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old child who was shot by his 3-year-old brother.

The incident happened on Aug. 13 in Brooklyn Park; officers were dispatched to the apartment on the call of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the child with a gunshot through his abdomen.

O’Sheona Hodges has been charged with second-degree murder, while Sherrillyn Mosley and Keyshawn Cosey-Gray face charges for aiding an offender.

All three – the mother Hodges, the grandmother Mosley, and Hodges’ boyfriend Cosey-Gray – were in the apartment at the time.

According to the criminal complaint, all said they had woken up when they heard a gunshot, saying a man they knew who went by the name “BD” had been in the apartment and left. They never provided the man’s full name, but described him and later provided a photo of him. They said he must have been involved with the shooting.

However, investigators spoke to the 3-year-old brother, who said the gun involved belonged to Hodges.

Officers later searched the apartment and found a paper bag that contained an extended handgun magazine inside. They then also found another bag with two boxes of 9mm ammunition. Neither of the boxes was full. Officers then found a spent 9mm round in the bottom of the bag, and found a 9mm round with an FC on it. They then found a box on the top shelf of a closet with a Taurus 9mm G2c handgun.

Later, officers found social media posts by Hodges that indicated she owned a gun, which she had previously denied to officers. After reviewing her cell phone conversations with Cosey-Gray, investigators found a text which said: “Baby I pray they don’t find it.” Cosey-Gray responded, “Me too baby stay with the same story bd did it.”

Officers then arrested all three. Mosley later admitted she lied to the officers during the first interview. She said there was never a “BD” and that after the baby was shot, Hodges hid the gun.

Hodges also later said in a statement that she had lied previously. After she heard the gunshot, she found her child on the ground, wounded, with her three-year-old son standing near him. The gun was nearby, on the ground.

She said the gun had been on the apartment for only two days, and said it was stored on the top shelf of a hall closet.

If convicted, Hodges could face up to 10 years, with Mosley and Cosey-Gray facing a maximum of 5 years in prison.