MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is proposing to postpone dorm move-in at select campuses by at least two weeks, as well as start all classes online due to COVID-19 concerns.
The proposal will be considered by the University’s Board of Regents during a special meeting Monday morning.
Gabel says delaying move-in dates for university housing on the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses will provide additional time needed to evaluate new and emerging federal testing guidance.
The proposal also calls for undergraduate courses to start online for at least two weeks with some limited exceptions.
The University’s Board of Regents will need to approve the proposal before it’s official. Learn more here.
