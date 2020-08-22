Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sanó Back Randy Dobnak As Twins Beat Royals 7-2The Twins' Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano have seen Royals starter Brady Singer three times in the last three weeks. They must have learned how to hit him hard.

Twins Lose Jake Odorizzi And Zack Littell To Injured ListThe ailing Minnesota Twins added two more names to their injured list Saturday when Jake Odorizzi was sidelined with bruised ribs and fellow right-hander Zack Littell was shut down because of right elbow inflammation.

Soler, Dozier Power Royals To 7-2 Victory Over TwinsThe Royals knew they would need somebody to step up when Salvador Perez went on the injured list earlier in the day with a mysterious eye ailment that had caused the star catcher to have some blurry vision.

Sporting KC Beats Minnesota 2-1 For Third Straight WinGadi Kinda opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Sporting Kansas City got an own goal in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Friday night.