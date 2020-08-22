Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday 746 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.
The new additions bring the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 68,867, with the death toll at 1,761. The majority of the deaths, including four recorded Saturday, have occurred at long-term care facilities. On the other hand, 61,698 people no longer require isolation.
Currently, there are 316 people in Minnesota hospitals battling the virus; 148 of those people are currently in the ICU.
On Friday, 16,685 COVID-19 tests were processed. More than 1.3 million tests have been completed so far, with over 1 million Minnesotans tested. The state has the ability to administer 20,000 tests a day.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is at about 5% as of Aug. 5, accounting for the delay in data. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
