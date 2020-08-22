MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You may have watched Michelle Obama’s DNC speech this week. But did you notice her necklace? It said “vote.”

And within minutes of her speech, the internet went wild over it.

“I checked in on our stats and I was like, wow our sales have doubled all the sudden in the past four hours and like how is that possible cause that doesn’t happen,” said local jewelry designer and CEO Larissa Loden.

Loden missed the former first lady’s speech but quickly realized why her line of “vote” jewelry was flying off the virtual shelves.

“I looked at our data and I was like, oh it’s all vote necklaces so I quickly googled vote necklace and I just saw Michelle Obama’s vote necklace,” said Loden.

Loden’s vote necklace was sold out by the morning

Her goods that are handmade in north Minneapolis ship around the world – and her buyers are clamoring for more.

“We have one store that is wanting to get thousands of them,” said Loden.

But Loden’s company is also about doing good, not just looking the part.

She has given away more than $75,000 of profits to causes she cares about.

When she made these “For George” bracelets after George Floyd’s death she donated more than $20,000 to civil rights nonprofit Color of Change.

“We’ve always stood up for who we are and what we believe in,” said Loden.

So whether it’s reminding people to vote, or making a statement about injustice, Loden’s brand is not just about completing an outfit, but expressing an outlook.

“We are a small company of 10 people that make jewelry and I think it goes to show you that small people can make huge changes too that affect things and I think that’s amazing,” said Loden.

If you want to get your hands on one of Loden’s vote necklaces, she says they’re taking orders and working on them as fast as they can.