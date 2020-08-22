CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A lighting strike is believed to have caused a steeple fire to a church in Kensington.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 8:25 p.m. on Friday about a fire at Solem Lutheran Church.

Kensington Fire responded to the incident, with help from Hoffman Fire, Evansville Fire, and Alexandria Fire. The Alexandra Fire aerial truck was used to extinguish the flames

The steeple was damaged and the rest of the church building sustained water damage.

