Soler, Dozier Power Royals To 7-2 Victory Over TwinsThe Royals knew they would need somebody to step up when Salvador Perez went on the injured list earlier in the day with a mysterious eye ailment that had caused the star catcher to have some blurry vision.

Sporting KC Beats Minnesota 2-1 For Third Straight WinGadi Kinda opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Sporting Kansas City got an own goal in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Friday night.

Norman Seawright III On Vikings Offensive Line: 'Fit Is Really What's Going To Make The Difference'The Vikings enjoy relative continuity coming out of a strange off-season and going into what promises to be a strange regular season.

José Berríos, Twins Take Series From Brewers With 7-1 WinJosé Berríos pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 on Thursday night.