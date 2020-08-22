MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many are remembering the big impact left by a Woodbury dentist who died in a single-engine plane crash near Ely Thursday night.

The plane piloted by Kyle Edlund, 58, crashed into White Iron Lake as he was flying to Grand Marais. The Lake County Sheriff’s office says he died on impact when his plane hit the water.

Investigators say Edlund took off from the Ely Airport just after 9 p.m. and crashed into the lake at about 11 p.m.

Rebekah Fondz and Jocelyn Jones witnessed the crash. They were on vacation at the White Iron Beach Resort when they saw everything unfold in the sky.

“I just couldn’t believe I was watching what I was watching,” Fondz said. “A plane just came from the corner of the lake and dipped through the clouds, and we saw it dive towards the ground.”

Edlund had his own private dental practice at Woodbury Dental Care. His office released this statement on Facebook:

Dr. Edlund died doing what he loved, flying his airplane on his way to his cabin near Grand Marais. He was alone and was excited to spend a weekend with his son and some friends up north. We are going to take some time to process this devastating loss to our Woodbury Dental Care family.

Edlund is also the team dentist for the Minnesota Wild and St. Paul Saints. However, some of his most impactful work was volunteer-based. After working all day at his own practice, Edlund gave his nights to the Hope Dental Clinic in St. Paul, which serves low-income families without dental insurance. He also taught dental students training there. Jessica Flotterud is the clinic’s executive director.

“Not only was he helping patients that were in pain and had nowhere else to go, but also helping to guide those that were just entering into the dental field along the way,” Flotterud said.

Edlund volunteered at the Hope Dental Clinic for 30 years.

“He had a really big heart. The only reason why you do that is because you have such a big heart and you want to give back, and we are so lucky to have him for so long share his skills,” Flotterud said.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the plane to crash.