MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Though the threat for severe weather was low on Friday night, the state still saw some flash flooding in southern Minnesota, near Wells and Mankato.

The thunderstorms were mostly stationary, leaving an average of four to six inches of rain in the area over the course of six to eight hours.

On Saturday morning, there were isolated downpours – and even some rumbles of thunder – near Mille Lacs, Benton, and Sherburne Counties. Deer Lake and Cross Lake also saw some heavier downpour.

Over the course of the day, thunderstorms could develop near Crow Wing County. Some isolated pop-up showers are possible near Brainerd, northern Wisconsin, and even the Twin Cities.

Saturday will also be a warm day, with temperatures in the 80s throughout the state. Because of the light wind and high humidity, it will feel very stuffy.

However, temperatures will continue to rise over the weekend, as on Sunday, southwestern parts of Minnesota will see temperatures in the 90s.

Good morning! REAL summertime heat is coming back—just take a look at these forecast "feels-like" temps for Monday after'n! It won't be the only really hot day of the week, either, but we'll experience a few more isol'd t-storms first. My forecast 8-9a w/@jennifermayerle @WCCO pic.twitter.com/uYdLZmHcUc — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 22, 2020

In the eastern part of the state, some low clouds and fog will hang overhead, impacting the metro area; though temperatures there will also be in the high 80s.

As the week begins, the feels-like temperatures could hit 98 degrees on Monday, and 102 degrees on Tuesday.