MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating a White Bear Lake incident which resulted in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers responded to a home on the 2300 block of County Road East at 3:46 a.m. According to a person inside the home, multiple people had forcibly entered the house. Shots were fired and one person, who was shot, was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects had left before the police arrived, and no one is in custody. Police believe it was not a random incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public.
