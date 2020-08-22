Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak talked about some ways to enjoy this summer weekend. Here are links to everything they covered.
- Minnesota History Center: “Votes For Women” virtual exhibit
- “Ask The Arborist” with Rainbow Treecare
- “Elevate and Amplify” event, as part of National Black Business Month
- Queen Anna House of Fashion
- “Uncomfortable But Necessary Conversations” with Nicole Jennings (Podcast)
- Wiffle Wars 2020
- Hendrickson Foundation
