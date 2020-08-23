MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials say there have been 728 additional COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in the last 24 hours.
On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) updated its coronavirus figures, with approximately 69,584 cases now confirmed since March. Of those cases, 62,373 people who contracted the virus no longer need to self-isolate.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Of the six additional deaths, four involved someone in a long-term care (LTC) facility, which have been hard hit during the pandemic. The state’s death toll has now reached 1,767 with 1,310 of those being in LTC facilities.
In hospitals, there are 301 patients currently needing treatment, down 15 from Saturday. There are 137 patients in intensive care units, down 11 from Saturday.
Approximately 16,700 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours, with over 1.37 million tests completed overall.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate sits at 5% as of Aug. 12, due to data lag. The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is one of the health indicators being used to determine the reopening of the state.
