MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin say a man is in serious condition after being shot by an officer Sunday night.

It happened at about 5:11 p.m. after officers were called to a residence due to a reported “domestic incident.”

A video posted to Facebook Sunday night appears to show the victim, a Black man, attempting to get into an SUV as three officers, with weapons drawn, yell at him to stop. As the man opens the driver’s side door and attempts to enter the vehicle, an officer grabs him by the back of his shirt, and shoots him at least seven times in the back at point-blank range.

A large group of protesters began gathering at the scene within a couple hours of the shooting.

UPDATE: The vehicle believed to be involved in this incident has been towed away. There's a few dozen people protesting. Some have stomped atop at least one cop car. Some tires slashed. Officers are inside the tape. Some talking w/ crowd.

The shooting comes about three months after George Floyd was killed while being taken into custody by four now-former Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Floyd’s killing sparked worldwide outrage, and several days of destructive unrest in Minneapolis, St. Paul and several other cities across the United States.

The case is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.