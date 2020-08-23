Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 45-year-old Moorhead man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. to the 911 call of a motorcycle crash on County Highway 9 near Labelle Lake, which is northeast of Lake Park.
The driver of the motorcycle was found unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
The victim is identified as Eric Jeffrey Leroux.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
