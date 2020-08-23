MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old man is being treated for life threatening injuries after an ATV crash Saturday.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 11:55 p.m. to a residence in Pequaywan Township on the report of an ATV crash with injuries.
When they arrived, deputies located the man, who was unconscious and lying on the pavement with severe injuries.
An investigation determined the man left the area at a high rate of speed on the ATV and lost control. The ATV rolled and the man was ejected. Authorities believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.
The man, a Two Harbors resident, is at a local Duluth hospital being treated for life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.