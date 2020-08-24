MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials are reporting 717 additional COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases confirmed has breached 70,000 in the state.
On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health released its daily update on the COVID-19 situation. Of the four additional deaths, three were people at long-term care (LTC) facilities, which have been significantly impacted during the pandemic. Overall deaths total 1,771, with 1,313 of those deaths being in LTC facilities.
Of the 70,298 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, 63,059 people no longer need to isolate themselves.
In hospitals, 310 are being treated, up nine from Sunday. ICU visits are at 135, which is two down from Sunday. The MDH noted that some hospitals are not reporting hospitalized or ICU status on Saturdays or Sundays.
“The weekend numbers for current hospitalization and ICU status will include numbers from Friday for these hospitals and are considered estimates of current hospitalizations,” MDH said.
MORE: COVID-19 Weekly Report
In regard to testing, MDH says about 12,300 tests were completed in the last 24 hours, with a total of 1,386,513 tests completed.
As for the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate remains at 5% as of Aug. 13, due to data lag. The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is one of the health indicators being used to determine the reopening of the state.
