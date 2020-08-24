MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Monday, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced the guilty plea of 28-year-old Jeffrey Colin Purdy for one count of cyberstalking.
According to Purdy’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, between Aug. 30, 2017, and Feb. 29, 2020, Purdy communicated threats to injure and kidnap a former classmate from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety received a complaint on Sept. 15, 2017, from an individual stating that she had been receiving harassing emails from Purdy.
While attending the college, the victim said she declined repeated romantic advances from Purdy and eventually blocked him from her phone and social media accounts.
From Aug. 30, 2017, through Feb. 21, 2020, Purdy used Mankato State’s Silent Witness Report, an anonymous incident reporting tool, to make frequent and violent threats against the victim.
Authorities traced the IP address used to make one of the Silent Witness Reports back to Purdy who admitted on Feb. 29, 2020, to sending all the Silent Witness Reports.
