Vikings Veteran Harrison Smith Continues To Be The Team's Quiet LeaderOne veteran Minnesota Viking had seen it all, until this interrupted season. But he's dialed in to approach this season as another season. Maybe that's why Harrison Smith has played at such a high level.

Lab Confirms That COVID-19 Tests Affecting Minnesota Vikings Players Were False PositivesOver the weekend, the Vikings announced that 12 members of the organization -- including eight players -- presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, however, the lab that processes the tests says that they were false positives.

Nelson Cruz Hits Game-Winning Homer In Twins' 5-4 Win Over RoyalsNelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday.

Dream End 10-Game Losing Streak In 78-75 Win Over LynxBetnijah Laney had 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Atlanta Dream end a 10-game losing streak with a 78-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.