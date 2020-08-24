CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota agencies are helping put out wildfires Monday that are devastating California’s landscape.

Thousands of firefighters and support personnel have been assigned to fight record-breaking wildfires in California with over 70 personnel being from Minnesota Incident Command System agencies.

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) says as Monday, 93 large fires have charred more than 1.8 million acres nationwide with nearly 1.4 million of those acres being in California — where the state has reported the most fire activity.

Evacuation orders are in effect for residents near the areas affected.

Click here for more information on the California wildfires. 

