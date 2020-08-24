MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota agencies are helping put out wildfires Monday that are devastating California’s landscape.
Thousands of firefighters and support personnel have been assigned to fight record-breaking wildfires in California with over 70 personnel being from Minnesota Incident Command System agencies.
Over 70 personnel from MNICS agencies are supporting our neighbors to the west during this incredible fire season. Their challenging work is invaluable to so many. Please keep them in your thoughts for a safe return from their assignments. https://t.co/R2IPP3ISHj
— Minnesota ICS (@mnics) August 24, 2020
The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) says as Monday, 93 large fires have charred more than 1.8 million acres nationwide with nearly 1.4 million of those acres being in California — where the state has reported the most fire activity.
Evacuation orders are in effect for residents near the areas affected.
