MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Heat and humidity will surge in southern and central Minnesota on Monday, bringing the chance of severe storms later in the day.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities metro, from noon until 9 p.m. Heat indices could be as high at 102 degrees.
The one-two punch of oppressive humidity and temperatures near or in the 90s will bring increased risk of heat-related illness. Those who work or exercise outside are encouraged to be careful, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.
Severe storms could develop in the afternoon hours. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says models show the storms first developing in the afternoon and then flaring up again after dark. Threats include heavy rain, strong winds and hail.
The warm August weather is expected to extend through the workweek. A slight cooldown looks to be in store for the weekend.
