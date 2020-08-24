MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities businessman Mike Lindell spoke Monday at the Republican National Convention, predicting that President Donald Trump would turn Minnesota red for the first time since 1972.
Representing the Minnesota delegation during the roll call, the MyPillow founder and CEO, who is a longtime supporter of Trump, said that voters — even Democrats — are supporting the president because of the decisions of Minnesota’s Democratic leaders.
“This year, the terrible Democratic leadership in Minnesota made some of the worst decisions in history,” Lindell said. “This manifested into so much of the destruction of my great state and country.”
It was unclear what exactly Lindell was referring to, whether it be Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to close certain businesses during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic or the slow response to quell rioting in the Twin Cities following the police killing of George Floyd. Republicans in Minnesota have frequently criticized Democratic leaders in their handling of the two crises.
According to recent polls, Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are tied in Minnesota. In 2016, Trump barely lost Minnesota to then-candidate Hillary Clinton. Then last time Minnesota voted red in a presidential election was Richard Nixon vs. George McGovern.
Lindell also made headlines last week when he was blasted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper for pushing the plant substance oleandrin as a cure for COVID-19. Medical experts say the substance is unproven and could have lethal side effects, as the plant it’s derived from is highly toxic.
