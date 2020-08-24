MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Women’s Equality Day approaches later this week, a new study has ranked Minnesota as the ninth best state in the country for women’s equality.
According to Wallethub, the ranking compared all 50 states across 17 key metrics, which include the gap between female and male executives as well as the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.
In the study, Minnesota was ranked first in the Educational Attainment Gap (among Advanced Degree Holders), first in the Unemployment Rate Gap and fifth in the Earnings Gap categories. However, the state struggled in the Minimum-Wage Workers Gap (No. 26) and Work Hours Gap (No. 24) categories.
Hawaii, Maine and Nevada were the top states for women’s equality, respectively. Meanwhile, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming were ranked as the top worst states for women’s equality, respectively.
