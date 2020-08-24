MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed in St. Croix Falls after charging an officer with a knife on Aug. 8.
Police responded at about 9:45 p.m. to the Dalles House Motel after a woman called 911 reporting her boyfriend having a knife and needing help.
When officers arrived, an adult man, identified as 45-year-old Terry Treleven of Eau Claire, opened the door with a knife in his hand.
Police say the man refused several officer commands to drop the knife and rushed toward officer Patrick Mariakis with the knife, forcing the officer to discharge his weapon. Authorities say Treleven died at the scene.
When officers entered the motel room, they found a woman with several stab wounds to her neck, chest and hands.
The victim was taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center then airlifted to Regions Hospital. She continues to recover from the incident.
The shooting remains under investigation.
