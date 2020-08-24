Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted Monday to keep students off-campus a little while longer because of concerns over COVID-19.
U of M President Joan Gabel’s plan to delay the opening of dorms at the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses and begin undergrad classes online was passed in an 8-3 vote.
UMN President Joan Gabel says U officials have learned a lot since they first presented Fall plans for school in June. "Need to reevaluate plans"
— Kate Raddatz (@KateRaddatz) August 24, 2020
UMD classes are scheduled to start next Monday and U of M classes in the Twin Cities and Rochester are scheduled to start the day after Labor Day, Sept. 8.
