CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Local TV, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted Monday to keep students off-campus a little while longer because of concerns over COVID-19.

U of M President Joan Gabel’s plan to delay the opening of dorms at the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses and begin undergrad classes online was passed in an 8-3 vote.

UMD classes are scheduled to start next Monday and U of M classes in the Twin Cities and Rochester are scheduled to start the day after Labor Day, Sept. 8.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

Comments