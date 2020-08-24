MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Zimmerman woman has pleaded guilty to receiving at least $40,000 in disability benefits she didn’t need, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Monday, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced the guilty plea of 60-year-old Annamarie Green for one count of disability fraud. She was indicted Jan. 8, 2020.
Authorities say Green applied for disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) in October 2014, which was approved in August 2015. Then, on multiple occasions from August 2015 to 2018, she intentionally did not disclose her work activities for a company she owned and operated.
“As a result, Green received at least $40,000 in social security disability benefits that she knew she was not entitled to receive. As part of the plea agreement, Green agreed to pay restitution of the benefits she wrongfully received,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The case was investigated by the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General.
