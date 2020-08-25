Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bus and a car collided head-on Tuesday night in downtown Minneapolis, according to Metro Transit police.
The crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. when the bus, traveling eastbound from Washington Avenue, collided with a car while turning onto Marquette Avenue.
Two adult bus passengers were injured and taken to Hennepin Healthcare. One has since been released, while the other victim suffered minor injuries. No one in the car was hurt.
Metro Transit police are investigating.
