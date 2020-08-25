This recipe comes from Kowalski’s Markets.
Culinary director Rachel Perron says this salad will last several days in the fridge. She adds that kids love the textures – chewy sweet cranberries and the crunchy peppers. You can swap in cukes, carrots, celery or broccoli bits to incorporate your children’s favorite vegetables.
Mediterranean Quinoa
(Serves 6)
Ingredients
2 ¼ cups cooked quinoa, cooled
¾ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
½ cup dried cranberries
2 ½ tbsp. finely chopped roasted red pepper
2 tbsp. finely minced fresh mint
2 tbsp. finely chopped red onion
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (from the Produce Department)
1 ½ tbsp. finely chopped green pepper
¼ tsp. finely minced garlic
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl; toss to blend. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to three days.
