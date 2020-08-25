(CBS Local/CBSDFW.com)- Following a wild weekend of action in Utah, Jose Vitor Leme has extended his lead atop the rider standings heading into this weekend’s PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Now, he’ll look to extend his lead as the tour rolls into Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend.

The 24-year-old Brazilian earned the victory last weekend in dramatic fashion by earning the highest marked ride of the season (94 points) on the world’s toughest bull, Chiseled. It was a comeback victory for Leme as he trailed American Daylon Swearingen entering the championship round by 0.75 points. Afterwards, Leme said he hopes that ride wasn’t all he has left in the tank for the season.

“It’s hard to explain,” said Leme. “This ride was important for my career. It is another win, another round win, but I’ve got to keep battling for the world title. I hope I’ve got more left for this season.”

The win was Leme’s fifth event victory of the season and his 11th round win. He is now just three wins away from tying the tour record for most event wins in a season (8), set by two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride in 2007. It’s been the theme of the season for Leme who leads the league in 90-point rides (7), round wins (11), bulls ridden (43) and riding percentage (72.09%).

Heading into this weekend, Leme will have some strong competition from his countryman Lucas Divino who finished second in last week’s event turning in a 2-for-3 performance and moving up to No. 6 in the standings in the process. Also looking to gain ground will be Swearingen who rounded out the top three in Utah despite not making the eight in the final round. He currently sits fourth in the world standings 485.34 points back of Leme.

This weekend’s WinStar Casino and Resort Invitational will see the riders get one bull each in Rounds 1 and 2 on Saturday and Sunday. The top 15 combined scores will move on to the championship round on Sunday night. In addition, the weekend brings the fifth 15/15 Bucking Battle of the year. CBS will air coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET before CBS Sports Network takes over for coverage of the Championship Round at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The event begins on Saturday, August 29 at 7:45 p.m. EST, fans can watch all the action live on RidePass before coverage turns over to CBS on Sunday.