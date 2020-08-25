Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting Monday night in Columbia Heights.
The Columbia Heights Police Departments says officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at the 4000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
At the scene, police learned that a 22-year-old man had been shot in a parking lot. Emergency crews brought him to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.
The victim’s name has yet to be released.
Investigators say a vehicle fled the scene carrying an unknown number of suspects. No description of the vehicle was given; no arrests were made.
The shooting remains under investigation.
