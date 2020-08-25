MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday announced that the first two home games of the 2020-2021 season will be closed to the public.
Officials say the decision was made due to concerns over COVID-19. As a result, the Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13 and the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 27 without fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority,” the Vikings said in part in a statement.
Team officials say they are working with local officials to hopefully bring back fans later this season.
