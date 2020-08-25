MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another hot and humid day is in store for Minnesotans on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has again issued a heat advisory for southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The advisory is slated to go into effect at 1 p.m. and last through 7 p.m.
The combination of oppressive humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s will have heat indices climbing well into the 90s, perhaps reaching 100 in some areas.
Those working or exercising outside are encouraged to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Drivers are urged not to leave pets or children in locked cars for any period of time.
With the steamy weather will come a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms, particularly in northern Minnesota overnight.
Looking ahead, the heat will continue through the workweek. Another heat advisory will likely be issued for Wednesday, when temperatures look to breach 90 degrees. The next chance of severe weather comes Thursday night into Friday.
Expect almost fall-like weather on Saturday and Sunday, when highs are forecasted to be in the upper 70s. That’s about average for this time of year.
