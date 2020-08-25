Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a teen suffers potential neck or spinal injuries after diving into shallow water in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call at about 3:28 p.m. reporting an injury that happened when a boy dove from a pontoon into shallow water in Lake Hanska.
Deputies and first responders arrived at the scene to the south landing area off of Brown County Road 6.
The victim, identified as 19-year-old Logan Anderson of Madelia, was transported to North Memorial Hospital by air ambulance with a suspected neck or spinal injury.
There is no current update on his condition.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family for medical expenses, click here to donate.
