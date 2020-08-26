Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash in a construction zone in the northwest metro is causing significant traffic Wednesday morning.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the crash happened on the eastbound lanes Interstate 94, just south of Rogers. Drivers are warned to expect delays.
Traffic cameras in the area show a car in the median. Emergency crews are at the scene, blocking at least one lane of traffic. The lines of backed-up cars appears to stretch for miles.
If possible, driver may want to take another route.
