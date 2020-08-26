MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he’s now at home continuing to recover after falling in his kitchen earlier this month.
In a social media post Wednesday, Dayton said he slipped and fell in his kitchen on the night of Aug. 4 and hit his head on the way down.
“After consulting with my doctor, I was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital where I underwent surgery to relieve the pressure from internal bleeding,” he said.
Dayton says he was then transferred to the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Center where he’s been “undergoing intensive physical therapy.” After about two weeks, he returned home Tuesday.
RELATED: Mark Dayton Reflects On Proudest Moments, Biggest Challenges As Governor
“After a few more months of outpatient rehabilitation, I expect to return to full strength and resume usual activities,” he said.
Dayton says he’s grateful that he got through the incident relatively unscathed.
You must log in to post a comment.