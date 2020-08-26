MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS Sports) — Teams in three pro-sports leagues have postponed Wednesday night’s games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, CBS Sports reports.
After reports surfaced that the Celtics and Raptors were having serious discussions about boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday, on Wednesday the Milwaukee Bucks did not show up on the court for their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks were reportedly ready to sit out Game 5 in protest.
News of the Bucks walking out has sent a ripple effect across sports in the United States. Here’s a look at all of the games postponed as a sign of protest:
- NBA: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Game 5 — first round)
- NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets (Game 5 — first round)
- NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Game 5 — first round)
- WNBA: Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream
- WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury
- MLB: Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized the state’s National Guard to Kenosha Wednesday night. The 500 troops will be deployed to support local law enforcement with the violence that’s erupted following the police shooting of Blake.
Meanwhile, a teenager from Illinois was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and another wounded during the latest night of unrest. Police in Antioch, Illinois arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse this morning. Cell phone video appears to show a a young white man opening fire in the middle of the street with a rifle.
Shoot Hoops, Not People. pic.twitter.com/loHk0XJsvo
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 26, 2020
