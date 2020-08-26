MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A third day of heat and humidity is in store for Minnesotans.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says high temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the southern half of the state, which is well above average for this time of year.
The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory for the southeastern corner of the state. Heat indices upwards of 100 degrees are possible, particularly in river valleys.
Following the daytime heat will be a chance of nighttime showers and storms.
Weather officials say there’s a slight chance for severe storms in central Minnesota. Threats include hail and damaging winds.
The heat will continue Thursday, when there’ll also be another chance of nighttime severe storms.
The weekend, however, will bring a cool-down and a taste of fall. Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the mid-70s, which is slightly below average.
The cooler weather looks to last into the early part of next week.
You must log in to post a comment.