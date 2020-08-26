MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — School districts continue to make changes on their back to school plans. On Tuesday night, the Osseo Area School Board decided to start the school year on Sept. 14 instead of Sept. 8.

The board voted 3-2 against the superintendent’s recommendation to start in a “distance learning plus” model until mid-October.

So for now, the kids will be starting in a hybrid model unless another meeting is held for the board to vote again.

Board members did open a door to bring a different recommendation to the board later on.

Late last month, Gov. Tim Walz announced that each local school district will have the authority to make a decision on which school-learning model to implement for the 2020-21 school year, with guidance from health officials.

At the core of Walz’s plan for Minnesotans is a matrix that will be the starting point for all schools. If, in the last 14 days, there are between zero to nine cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 county residents, a district is able to implement an in-person model. If there are 10-19 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 people, in-person learning is allowed for elementary students, with hybrid learning for secondary students. As the number of cases rise per 10,000 residents rises, schools are able to change their model to more restrictive measures.