MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pierce County say a 10-year-old is hospitalized after his bike collided with a car Tuesday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 8:15 p.m. to Newman Avenue, near 2nd Street in the village of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
There, officials say a 47-year-old Spring Valley man was traveling on Newman Avenue when his vehicle was hit by a boy on a bike. According to the sheriff’s office, the 10-year-old had suddenly entered the intersection.
The boy was transported to Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, Wisconsin with undetermined injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
