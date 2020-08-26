MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Anoka County say a motorcyclist is dead after fleeing police and then crashing into another vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday a Coon Rapids police officer observed multiple traffic violations by an adult man on a motorcycle in the area of Egret Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW.
With emergency lights activated, the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed. The driver ignored a stop sign and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Dogwood Street NW and 102nd Lane NW.
Despite life-saving measures, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not known at this time.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 21-year-old Coon Rapids man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital by family.
The crash remains under investigation.
