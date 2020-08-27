Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say that a house explosion killed a man in Lyon County early Thursday morning, and left another woman injured.
The explosion happened along Minnesota State Highway 19 east of Marshall, Minnesota at about 6:30 a.m.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to the Marshall Avera emergency room for injuries she sustained in the explosion. Neither have been identified by authorities.
It’s not clear yet what caused the incident.
Crews requested that onlookers stay clear of the scene while investigators work to determine what happened.
