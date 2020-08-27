MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday night’s unrest in Minneapolis wasn’t contained to just Nicollet Mall. Some businesses near Loring Park were also hit.
Surveillance video from inside the Lotus shows people kicking in the windows. One person appears to use a dining room chair to then smash another one.
This Vietnamese restaurant is owned by a family that includes four brothers.
One of them told WCCO they were here last night to check on the restaurant outside and talked to the people in the parking lot telling them it’s a small business and to please not do this. Still, the storefront windows were smashed.
“You know we work hard, we’re all minorities, just don’t do that stuff and the thought he could have lost his life or someone could have gotten really hurt — it made me question a lot of things,” co-owner Yoom Nguyen said.
Yoom said they do have insurance that did take care of some of the damage in the last riots but he said they’re concerned there could be more violence.
