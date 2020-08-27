MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 people have been arrested following unrest in downtown Minneapolis overnight, with Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson vowing to make more arrests if violence continues.

On Thursday afternoon, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office released the arrest figures, saying that 132 people were arrested by multiple agencies for various offenses, including riot, burglary, damage to property and violating curfew. It’s unknown how many of those arrested were booked into jail or released.

Hutchinson says “the violence must stop now” and that criminal activity will not be tolerated. He also urged for people to stay home and abide by the citywide curfew, set to take effect at 8 p.m. Thursday.

“My staff and I fully support the right to protest peacefully and assemble lawfully. Our deputies and staff will continue to do all we can to ensure demonstrators have a safe environment to voice their concerns. But violence and looting will simply not be tolerated. We will not sit back and let criminal activity occur without consequences. We will make lawful arrests to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and our cities,” Hutchinson said.

Riots and looting broke out Wednesday evening following what police said were false rumors about police killing a Black man on Nicollet Mall. Authorities promptly released a video showing the man, a homicide suspect, shooting himself. The video has since been taken down from social media.

The looting started at the Target store on Nicollet Mall and spread to businesses up and down the commercial corridor. Click here for a list of businesses impacted by the riots.

Frey issued another curfew for Thursday night. It’s slated to start at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Friday. Those in violation face fines and jail time. Gov. Tim Walz also activated the Minnesota National Guard to support local authorities.

