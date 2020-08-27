MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Looters smashed the windows at dozens of buildings in downtown Minneapolis and ransacked several businesses following a rumor that police killed a man on Nicollet Mall, even though authorities promptly released a video showing the man, a homicide suspect, shooting himself.
Below is a partial list and map of businesses in and around downtown Minneapolis that have been confirmed to have been either damaged or looted Wednesday night. WCCO will continue to add to the list throughout Thursday as more damage is assessed.
- Barrio, Nicollet Mall
- Brit’s Pub, Nicollet Mall
- Caribou Coffee, Nicollet Mall
- Chipotle, Nicollet Mall
- CVS, Nicollet Avenue
- Dahl Medical Supply, Nicollet Mall
- Devil’s Advocate, Nicollet Mall
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 10th Street South
- Foot Locker, 7th Street South
- Franklin-Nicollet Liquor Store, Nicollet Avenue
- Greenway Liquors, West Grant Street
- Haskell’s Wine and Spirits, 9th Street South
- Hen House, 8th Street South
- Hubert White, Nicollet Mall
- IDS Center, Nicollet Mall
- Lotus Restaurant, West Grant Street
- Lunds, 12th Street South
- The News Room, Nicollet Mall
- Nordstrom Rack, Nicollet Mall
- Rainbow Road, West Grant Street
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 2nd Avenue South
- Sak’s Off 5th, Nicollet Mall
- Speedway, West Grant Street
- Sushi Train, Nicollet Mall
- Target, Nicollet Mall (windows at Target HQ one block south also broken)
- Walgreens, Nicollet Mall
- Zelo, Nicollet Mall
Dozens of people have been arrested for rioting and burglary overnight. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stop the unrest. Walz said this is an emotional time after what happened in Kenosha Wisconsin, and here with George Floyd.
Minnesota State Patrol is in Minneapolis to help as well, with around 150 troops being brought in. In response to the unrest in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey declared a state of emergency.
Due to the unrest, Metro Transit had stopped bus and light rail service in downtown, but they are now running here along Nicollet Mall again.
