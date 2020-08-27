Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in South Minneapolis overnight.
The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Chicago Avenue South prior to 4 a.m. Thursday. It was picked up by ShotSpotter technology, but officers responding to the scene did not find any victims
Not long after, a man believed to be in his late 20s arrived at Hennepin Healthcare after being dropped off at their emergency room.
That man later died of his injuries at the hospital. His identity hasn’t been released, pending results from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No one is in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
