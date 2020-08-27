Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in May’s civil unrest.
According to police, the suspect was part of a group that looted the T-Mobile store on Old Hudson.
Do you know this person?
If you can help:
PHONE: 266-5900.
EMAIL: SPPD-CUITF@ci.stpaul.mn.us
Reference: Suspect D76. pic.twitter.com/uevY13MerH
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) August 27, 2020
Authorities want to find the individual and are asking anyone who has information to contact them.
