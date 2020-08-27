TWIN CITIES CURFEWSMinneapolis and St. Paul will be under curfew from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Looting, St. Paul Police, suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in May’s civil unrest.

According to police, the suspect was part of a group that looted the T-Mobile store on Old Hudson.

Authorities want to find the individual and are asking anyone who has information to contact them.

Comments