MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a strong show of force in Minneapolis Thursday night, 24 hours after rioting and looting erupted on the streets.

It all started Wednesday evening after rumors spread that police were involved in the death of a Black man, who was suspected of murder. Police released surveillance video that showed he died by suicide on Nicollet Mall.

WCCO has been told there’s a comprehensive plan, including 1,000 members of law enforcement from around the Twin Cities and state, that will work to prevent the lawlessness.

Curfew is officially in place until 6am. Strong police, Sheriff’s office and National Guard presence on Nicollet Mall. They are asking people to go home first, before immediately making arrests. So far no arrrets that we’ve witnessed #WCCO pic.twitter.com/RFW7aB1keN — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) August 28, 2020

MN State trooper just told me they’ve made 3 arrests for curfew violations at 8th & Marquette. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/pzxAWgsnoc — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) August 28, 2020

The unrest led to dozens of arrests. Some people were cited and released, while others were booked into jail for rioting, burglary and theft. A small group waited outside the Hennepin County Jail to provide support for those arrested.

“People got caught out here. People got arrested for the wrong reasons. We don’t trust the reasons why they got arrested. Everyone deserves adequate representation,” Bonnie Frieden said.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is condemning the actions of those from Minneapolis, St. Paul and around the Twin Cities.

“These individuals were not peacefully protesting. They were looting, they were creating vandalism they were burglarizing, trying to set buildings ablaze,” Arradondo said.

And he said it will not be tolerated. WCCO is told there is a plan that combines high visibility, presence and prevention.

The Minnesota National Guard is part of that. They have been stationed along Nicollet Mall since Thursday morning. Hundreds joined them before the 8 p.m. curfew.

Minneapolis Police Cmdr. Scott Gerlicher says the robust plan is to prevent rioting and to restore peace.

“There’s certain individuals out there that really don’t care, that just want to go out and do property damage, steal things, loot and it doesn’t matter what we do or what we say. So our goal tonight is to try to prevent that from happening,” Gerlicher said.

He is in charge of special operations and is one of the people who will be in a room full of command staff Thursday night, monitoring what’s unfolding and moving resources where needed.

“This is vicious, despicable behavior out there and we’ve got to do whatever we can to stop that type of destructive behavior,” Gerlicher said.

Police say it seemed there was no real coordination by rioters last night, and more roving groups looking for targets. Police hope the heavy presence will stop a second night of rioting.

“We’re prepared to have these resources in place as long as we need to ensure safety in the city, as long as that might take,” Gerlicher said.

The curfew began at 8 p.m. The message from police is if you’re out, you could be stopped and arrested.

