MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Downtown Minneapolis is waking up Thursday morning to a scene of destruction after looters smashed the windows at dozens of buildings and ransacked several businesses following a rumor that police killed a homicide suspect on Nicollet Mall.

At least one fire broke out at Brit’s Pub around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, located just across the street from the WCCO-TV building. While the fire at the restaurant appears to have been contained to the front room, the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Fire at Brit’s Pub; glass still shattered and windows busted at businesses along Nicollet Mall. pic.twitter.com/HY8HCeqQN7 — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 27, 2020

In response to the looting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a state of emergency. A curfew was enforced overnight and road blocks were erected to deter drivers from heading downtown. Gov. Tim Walz also declared a peacetime emergency and activated the National Guard. It’s unclear how many troops were deployed.

The overnight curfew expired at 6 a.m. Thursday. The curfew will continue again Thursday night, starting at 10 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. Friday. After that, the city council may decide to extend or terminate the state of emergency.

During Wednesday evening and through the overnight hours, Metro Transit stopped service to the downtown area. Buses weren’t running, nor were the Blue or Green line trains. Metro Transit only resumed service around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Riders are encouraged to check for updates that could affect service.

Bus and train service has resumed serving downtown Minneapolis. Stay tuned for any further updates affecting service. Thanks for your patience during this fluid situation. -JN — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) August 27, 2020

The looting broke out Wednesday evening after Minneapolis police say a crowd mistook a suicide for a police shooting. The incident happened right outside the Target store on Nicollet Mall, where police say they were approaching a murder suspect when he turned the gun on himself.

Police were quick to release video of the suicide in an attempt to dispel rumors. But even hours later, people on the street doubted the police department’s story. The looting began at the Target store, located on 9th Street and Nicollet Mall. Police quickly responded to control the crowd and the store shut down.

Business are starting to clean up and board up in downtown Minneapolis. This was the same crew that helped @Target in May pic.twitter.com/26KLVSuBMd — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) August 27, 2020

Crowds then shattered glass at businesses along Nicollet Mall, hitting the IDS Center, Nordstrom Rack, Foot Locker, Haskell’s Wine and Spirits, Brit’s Pub, The Newsroom, Devil’s Advocate, Walgreens, CVS, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Dahl Medical Supply, Caribou Coffee and other businesses. The extent of the damage downtown is yet unclear.

Other businesses just off Nicollet Mall were also damaged and looted, such as the downtown Lunds liquor store and Lotus Restaurant. By sundown Wednesday, the looting had spread south of downtown to businesses located at the intersection of Franklin and Nicollet avenues. There, a CVS store and liquor store were smashed and ransacked.

Damage at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis. Curfew expires in minutes at 6:00. We’re live on @WCCO right now showing you the aftermath of overnight damage. pic.twitter.com/BFcONjoJv9 — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) August 27, 2020

The owner of the Franklin-Nicollet Liquor Store said this was the second time this year that his store has been looted. The first time occurred during the unrest following the death of George Floyd.

“I came down here after I heard it on the news…that this place was getting hit again,” he told WCCO. “I got here and there was no less than 15 cars in the parking lot, 25 people in the store, in and out they were going.”

The owner says that he called 911, but they were too busy with other calls to respond. “They just said, stay away and be safe,” he said.

The unrest Wednesday was rooted in a homicide, which police say is the 52nd of the year, that happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday inside Ramp A off 10th Street North and Currie Avenue West. The victim is said to have suffered several gunshot wounds.

Police believe three people in total were involved in a dispute in the garage prior to the shooting. A man and a woman fled the scene, and the woman was later taken into custody.

The male suspect was later tracked down by police just after 6 p.m. on the 800 block of Nicollet Mall. Police released surveillance video that shows the man shooting himself and falling to the sidewalk just seconds before officers reached him.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday night, the governor addressed the unrest, saying that it’s an emotional time after the weekend police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the killing of George Floyd in May.

“I want to be clear, the pain people are feeling is real,” Walz said. Still, he said that the issues of police accountability are not going to be fixed with violence and looting.

The governor’s peacetime emergency declaration led to him mobilizing the national guard, including a military police unit. Minnesota State Patrol is in Minneapolis to help as well, with around 150 troops brought in. They are assisting Minneapolis police with crowd dispersal, prevention of looting, and making arrests.

The mayor says that what the city needs now is healing.

“We do not need more destruction, we do not need property damage,” Frey told reporters Wednesday night. “That is unacceptable in every way shape and form, and I want to be very clear, it will not be tolerated.”