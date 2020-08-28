Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 13-year-old has been killed and three other children hurt after a utility task vehicle accident.
The Barron County Sheriff’s office says it happened Thursday afternoon in the City of Cumberland. Authorities say four kids between the age of 11 and 14 were all riding a UTV when the driver lost control and it flipped over.
A 13-year-old girl died at the scene.
A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition at a hospital, and a 11- and 14-year-old boy were treated for injuries and released.
The sheriff says no one was wearing a seat belt or a helmet.
You must log in to post a comment.