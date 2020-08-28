MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sixteen people have been charged Friday in connection to the recent looting and unrest in downtown Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
The death of a Minneapolis man sparked rioting Wednesday night after rumors quickly spread on social media that police fatally shot 38-year-old Eddie Sole Jr.
Police said the man was a suspect in a murder earlier that day in a downtown parking ramp.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said the man died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police released surveillance video showing the suicide, but the rioting continued into the night where rioters broke windows and looted businesses along Nicollet Mall.
More charges are expected as 132 individuals were arrested Wednesday, and around 100 arrested Thursday for breaking curfew.
READ MORE: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Says 132 Arrested During Downtown Mpls. Unrest: ‘The Violence Must Stop Now’
The following charges include 16 individuals in connection to the looting from Wednesday night and Thursday morning:
- Mubashir Jeilani, 25, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree burglary at a CVS Pharmacy located at 2001 Nicollet Avenue,
- Jason Graves, 23, of Brooklyn Park, is charged with third-degree burglary at a store in the 100 block of West Grant Street,
- Gerald Wright, 30, of St. Paul, is charged with third-degree burglary at a downtown business on South Seventh Street,
- Avarial McIntosh, 18, of Minneapolis, is charged with third-degree burglary at a downtown business on South Seventh Street,
- Armando Ovando, 21, of Lake Elmo, is charged with third-degree burglary at a downtown business on South Seventh Street,
- Terry Rean, 50, of Minneapolis, is charged with third-degree burglary at a business near 12th Street and Nicollet Mall,
- Asante Simmons, 26, of Bloomington, is charged with third-degree assault and third-degree burglary for looting from a Foot Locker at Seventh Street and then assaulting an officer who attempted to stop her from stealing the goods in a nearby underground parking garage,
- Yoal Ruei, 18, of Coon Rapids, is charged with third-degree burglary near 12th Street and Nicollet Mall,
- Andrew Kephart, 19, of Aston, is charged with third-degree burglary at the Saloon Bar,
- Timothy Strong, 48, of St. Paul, is charged with third-degree burglary at the Saloon Bar,
- Jahmori Hunter, 18, of White Bear Lake, is charged with third-degree burglary at the Saloon Bar,
- David Smith, 22, of Minneapolis, is charged with third-degree burglary at Pixie Liquor in Brooklyn Park,
- Keeshowna Carney, 20, of St. Cloud, is charged with third-degree burglary at Pixie Liquor in Brooklyn Park,
- Phillip Scott, 21, of Brooklyn Park, is charged with third-degree burglary at Pixie Liquor in Brooklyn Park,
- Shantel Scott, 20, of Brooklyn Park, is charged with third-degree burglary at Pixie Liquor in Brooklyn Park,
- Maia Smith, 20, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree burglary near the 2000 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
You must log in to post a comment.