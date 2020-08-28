MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –- Three people have been charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Charles Ray Mosby Jr., of Anoka.
The shooting happened Monday. The Columbia Heights Police Departments says officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at the 4000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
At the scene, police learned that a man, later identified as Mosby, had been shot in a parking lot. Emergency crews brought him to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.
On Thursday, authorities said that they charged three people in his death. Nineteen-year-old Dominic Sampson was charged with second-degree murder, and 22-year-old Brandon Kron and 21-year-old Cashmere Smith were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Authorities in Anoka County say that all three of those charged handled the gun before, ultimately, Sampson shot the victim. Police say that Mosby was shot in the back.
Kron has been taken into custody, but warrants are out for the other two, who are regarded as both public safety and flight risks.
