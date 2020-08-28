MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to a backlog in tests, Thursday’s daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota represented the largest single-day increase in new cases to date. Friday’s figures were a move back toward the realm of average, as of late.

The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported another 862 positive cases of COVID-19 have been processed in the last 24 hours, and another four people have died. This comes after two straight days of double-digit deaths, which was a first for the state since mid-June.

As of Friday, the state’s death toll is now at 1,810. The bulk of those deaths have come from cases at long-term care facilities, where 1,333 have died.

Hospitalization figures are continuing to hold relatively steady. On Friday, 301 were listed as currently being treated for the novel coronavirus. The number of patients needing intensive care units was at 137.

In the last 24 hours, more than 16,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed. More than 1.44 million tests have been completed in the state so far, with more than 1.1 million Minnesotans having been tested at some point since the start of the pandemic.

MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19

More than 65,000 people who contracted COVID-19 no longer need to self-isolate.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is at about 5% as of Aug. 5, accounting for the delay in data. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.