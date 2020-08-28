Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A death investigation is underway in the north metro after a father found his son at home Thursday with life threatening injuries.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the father reported that around 2:30 p.m. he arrived at his Lino Lakes home, on the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive, to find two people fleeing his front door. Inside, he found his adult son with grave injuries.
Emergency crews responded and tried to help the son. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The son’s name has yet to be released.
The death is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
